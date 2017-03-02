Malaysia to cancel visa-free entry for North Koreans

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will cancel visa-free entry for North Koreans entering the country from Mar 6, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday (Mar 2) citing the deputy prime minister.

North Koreans will be required to obtain a visa before entering Malaysia for national security reasons, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted as saying on Bernama.

The move comes two weeks after Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur airport with a toxic nerve agent. South Korea and U.S. say he was assassinated by agents of the North Korean regime.