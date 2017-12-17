Malaysia to delay implementation of Vehicle Entry Permit: Report

JOHOR: The implementation of Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) originally scheduled for January 2018 will be delayed, the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Sunday (Dec 17).

According to a report by The Star, Mr Liow explained that the delay was because the Malaysian government wanted to fine-tune the system, and ensure that everything was in place before introducing the VEP at both the northern and southern borders.

With the VEP, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia would have to pay an additional RM25 (S$8), on top of the current RM20 road charge currently imposed on vehicles.

Mr Liow said more time was needed before implementing the system as there was no point kicking it off at the Johor-Singapore border, but not the Padang Besar-Thailand border.

“Once the system is in place, we will implement VEP at both borders simultaneously,” he said.



In The Star report, Mr Liow was also quoted as saying that the Malaysia government could still implement the VEP "early next year".



Mr Liow announced in October that the VEP would be valid for five years and that vehicle owners who paid for the VEP will be issued with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag to be placed on the windshields of their vehicles.



“The VEP will help us to identify the number of foreign vehicles entering Malaysia and also to prevent car theft and car cloning syndicates,” Mr Liow said.

