Malaysia to 'fully cooperate' with OPCW on VX probe: Ministry

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian government will "fully cooperate" with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in its investigation into the use of a toxic chemical in the alleged murder of North Korea's Kim Jong Nam.

The OPCW has provided the Malaysian authorities with "some technical materials" that had been requested and the former has also indicated its commitment to giving further assistance as required, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement issued on Friday (Mar 3).

The government said Malaysia has "complied entirely" with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention Act 2005 and "does not produce, stockpile, import, export or use any Schedule 1 toxic chemicals including VX".

"(We have) made annual declarations to that effect to the OPCW (and) regular verifications by international inspectors of the OPCW have also been undertaken," the ministry added, saying that it was "greatly concerned" by the use of a toxic chemical and "strongly condemns" such an act that could "endanger the general public".

A North Korean national believed to be Kim Jong Un's half-brother died after a suspected chemical attack at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13.

Britain urged Malaysia to share evidence of the use of VX, a tasteless and odourless nerve agent, with the United Nations, which could take action against North Korea.

Authorities conducted a sweep of the airport's budget terminal on Feb 26 to confirm it was not contaminated by hazardous material.