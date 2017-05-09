Malaysia to open embassy in the Vatican

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman will officially open the Malay­sian Embassy in the Vatican during a visit to the Holy See.

“The opening of the embassy marks an important milestone and will elevate relations between Malaysia and the Holy See to greater heights,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

During this inaugural visit, which begins on Tuesday (May 9), Anifah is scheduled to meet his counterpart, the Most Reverend Archbishop Paul Gallagher, and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Both sides are keen to collaborate on efforts to promote inter-religious dialogue and understanding.

They are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of common concern during which Anifah would relay Malaysia’s views on matters affecting the international community, the statement said.

Diplomatic ties between Malaysia and the Holy See were established on Jul 27, 2011, following Prime Minister Najib Razak’s visit to the Vatican City.

Anifah’s visit would also provide Malaysia with the opportunity to make clear its concept of moderation under the Global Move­ment of Moderates (GMM), which is aimed at promoting tolerance, understanding and respect through upholding the values of moderation and the rejection of extremism, it said.

The GMM initiative was formulated based on Malaysia’s experience in successfully developing its political, economical and social infrastructure by providing an environment of racial and religious harmony, the foreign ministry's statement added.

