Malaysia to standardise registration for private religious schools after Johor boy's death

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is moving to standardise registration for all tahfiz religious schools, or privately funded institutions, after the death of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly abused by an assistant warden at a Johor religious school.

Malaysia's education minister Mahdzir Khalid said on Tuesday (May 2) that he had held a meeting with Islamic religious affairs minister Jamil Khir Baharom. Both agreed to come up with standard terms of reference for such schools, which are privately run and do not come under the education ministry.

There are about 3,000 tahfiz schools in Malaysia which are instead governed by the religious affairs authorities in each state, and do not follow a national syllabus.

Msia moves to standardize registration for tahfiz schools under Islamic development department. MoE to work with JAKIM on terms of reference pic.twitter.com/GugixYTlFQ — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 2, 2017

Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) will oversee the standardisation of tafiz schools, said Mr Mahdzir, adding that his own education ministry officials will be on board as committee members.

Advertisement

The education minister on Tuesday also urged all sides to stay calm to allow a thorough investigation into the death of the boy last Wednesday.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin was admitted to hospital for injuries on his legs after he was allegedly beaten by the assistant warden at his school in Johor.

His legs had to be amputated to prevent further infection and he slipped into a coma after surgery.

Doctors later found that his right hand had turned black due to a bacterial infection and blood clots had started to form on his left shoulder. They also informed his family that his arm had turned necrotic and had to be amputated as well.



However, according to local media, further surgery could not be done due to heart complications, and the boy died in the hospital's high dependency ward.



Police have since classified his death as murder. They have reportedly concluded their probe and have submitted the investigation paper to the attorney-general's office.

"When the students are in trouble or the teachers, people point fingers at the education ministry," said Mr Mahdzir. "But they forget that tahfiz comes under the state, the religious authorities, not us."

This could soon change when tafiz schools are required to be registered and handled by Jakim. They must then abide by guidelines and standard operating procedures set by the education ministry, reported the Sun Daily last week.