Malaysia to start imposing tourism tax from August

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will begin imposing its tourism tax from Aug 1 this year, starting from RM2.50 (S$0.80) per room each night, according to details published on the Royal Malaysian Customs Department's website.

The tax will be collected from all types of premises used as accommodation for tourists, except homestay and Kampung Stay registered under the ministry, premises managed by institutions (education), premises used for training purposes and religious institutions where such facilities are not used for commercial purposes. Premises with fewer than 10 rooms are also exempted, according to the website.

The registration of operators of these premises will start this July, the website said.

It added that the rates start from RM2.50 per room each night at a non-rated accommodation to RM20 per room each night at a five-star accommodation.

Tourism and Culture Minister Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz had said in April, when the Bill was passed, that revenue from the tourism tax would be in the region of RM654.62 million if the overall occupancy rate for the 11 million "room night" in the country can achieve 60 per cent.



