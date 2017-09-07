Malaysia to study logistics and humanitarian needs of refugees fleeing Rakhine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s army chief Raja Mohd Affandi has been tasked to study the logistics and humanitarian needs of refugees stranded in Bangladesh and Myanmar’s strife-torn state of Rakhine.



This was revealed by Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on Thursday (Sep 7). He added that Malaysia is closely monitoring the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Rakhine, and is deeply concerned that the people displaced may turn to extremist groups such as Islamic State.

Mr Hishammuddin said his country's armed forces can play a bigger role in helping Myanmar to resolve the escalating humanitarian crisis, while respecting Myanmar's sovereignty and standing by ASEAN's guiding principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of member countries.

"We are only looking at the humanitarian side and the engagement of the displaced people of Rakhine. As much as we don't want people to interfere with our affairs, we can help," the Defence Minister told reporters after sending off about 250 peacekeepers to war-torn Lebanon.

“Malaysia has its own strength,” he added. “Our last aid assistance was with agreement of the Myanmar military so I think we can use the same channel."

Malaysia has successfully delivered eight shipments of humanitarian aid to rakhine, and has pledged to do more to help displaced people if access can be granted by both Myanmar and Bangladesh to reach the troubled region, Mr Hishammuddin said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 100,000 Rohingyas are said to have been displaced since the latest round of violence erupted nearly two weeks ago. Many women and children are reportedly without shelter or food and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.