Malaysia to sweep airport for chemicals after Kim Jong Nam murder
- Posted 25 Feb 2017 20:30
- Updated 25 Feb 2017 20:45
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia plans to sweep one of the terminals at Kuala Lumpur international airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam was murdered there with a nerve agent last week.
The teams involved include the police forensic team, the fire department and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board, the Malaysian police said in a statement on Saturday.
The sweep will be conducted from 1am (1700 GMT) on Feb 26, the police said.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed on Feb 13 at the airport by VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, Malaysian police said on Friday.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by David Clarke)
- Reuters