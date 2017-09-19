Malaysia to tighten supervision of private religious schools after deadly fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is moving to tighten supervision of privately-run religious schools after last week's fire that killed 23 people at an Islamic school in Kuala Lumpur.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Tuesday (Sep 19) chaired a task force meeting on improving safety standards of such schools. He noted that of the 941 privately-run religious schools nationwide, 329 are not registered with the Islamic religious councils in their respective states.

"These schools don’t want to be registered because they are worried about intervention from authorities in the operation of the schools," he said.

Measures recommended by the task force include having the Education Act amended to cover private religious schools. This will enable all religious schools in the country to be jointly administered and supervised by the federal and the state government, said Mr Zahid.



When asked whether the state religious authorities would agree to this, the minister said: "We have to engage them, we have to talk to them ... it is a sensitive issue because religious affairs are under the state, but we have to explain to them."



Changes to the law will also allow the federal government to extend financial assistance to these religious schools to improve their safety infrastructure, said Mr Zahid.

In addition, the proposed changes would give authorities oversight of the curriculum and how teachers are trained. This will support efforts by the police to keep extreme elements from infiltrating the schools, said Inspector General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun who is also part of the task force,

A fire safety awareness campaign was also proposed to educate not only religious schools but also nursing homes and day care centers.

The recommendation will be presented to the cabinet at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.