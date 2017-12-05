Malaysia to use QR codes to ensure authenticity of Musang King durians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will be introducing Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology in the future to identify and differentiate Musang King durians from other varieties.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Ahmad Shabery Cheek said on Tuesday (Dec 5) that Musang King durians will be given QR codes to ensure their authenticity.

He said the trace visibility method through the RFID has been used for the distribution of swiftlet birdnest, where each nest has its own code to identify where it was produced.

"Every Musang King durian as well as of other varieties will be given QR codes in the future and the public can scan the code using their mobile phones."

"In China, the majority of durians come from Thailand but with QR code it is easier to identify the country of origin and the QR code is important to ensure durian authenticity," he added in reply to a question from Senator Abdul Rahman Mat Yasin during the question-and-answer session at the parliamentary sitting.

According to Ahmad Shabery, 569,087 Musang King trees have been planted in 23,700 hectares of land from a total of 66,000 hectares allotted for durian trees nationwide. In all, Malaysia has a total of 1.5 million durian trees of different varieties.

Advertisement