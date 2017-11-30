Malaysia tour group arrested trying to smuggle HK$4m of drugs into Hong Kong: Report

HONG KONG: Six members of a tourist group from Malaysia were arrested in Hong Kong for attempting to smuggle in nearly HK$4 million (US$512,000) worth of drugs into the city, local media reported on Thursday (Nov 30).

The Malaysian men, aged between 18 and 28, arrived at Hong Kong International Airport from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

An inspection at airport customs found more than 8kg of ketamine strapped to the bodies of four of the six men, the South China Morning Post cited a local source as saying.

According to the source, most drugs are smuggled into Hong Kong via the mainland, adding that the suspects may have joined a tour group on the belief that they would receive less scrutiny by airport authorities.

The six Malaysian men have not been charged, SCMP said. It added that the previous capture of Malaysians for drug trafficking at Hong Kong airport was made about 10 years ago.