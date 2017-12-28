Malaysia traffic police car clamped for parking illegally: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Three police officers in Putrajaya found themselves on the wrong side of the law after their car, which was parked illegally, was clamped on Wednesday (Dec 27).



In a photo that has gone viral online, the officers were seen standing around the police car, which had its right front wheel clamped. The car was parked by the roadside.

According to a report from Malay Mail, Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan said that the patrol car attached to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department was clamped by the Putrajaya Corporation Enforcement Division.

The Star reported that the officers were made to pay the fines before they were allowed to drive the vehicle off.