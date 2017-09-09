Malaysia unblocks gaming website Steam after 'Fight of Gods' video game disabled

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian authorities on Saturday (Sep 9) lifted access restrictions on the website of video gaming platform Steam, after it complied with orders to disable downloads of the game “Fight of Gods”.

The video game, developed by a Taiwanese studio, is deemed a threat to religious and racial harmony, as it pits the likes of Jesus and Buddha, as well as mythological characters against each other in a player-versus-player format.

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it is committed to protect the interest of consumers in Malaysia, and would not compromise with any action that could jeopardise the sanctity of religions and inter-racial harmony in the country.

“MCMC also wants to remind users to be more cautious and use their discretion when selecting content to access,” the statement said.

On Friday, MCMC ordered Internet service providers to block access to the Steam website, after it failed to comply with the ministry’s 24-hour ultimatum to disable downloads of the game by users in Malaysia.

“Such an action is needed to protect the consumers as well as to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Kerua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ensuring the unity, harmony and well-being of the multiracial and multi-religious people in the country are the government's main objectives. The government will not compromise on any kind of behaviour that might affect these goals.

He added that any act of creating and spreading offensive content is an offence under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Offenders could face a year’s jail or a fine of up to RM50,000 (about US$12,000), or both.

