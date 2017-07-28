Malaysia updates laws to recognise ride-hailing apps

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has officially legalised ride-hailing services such as Grabcar and Uber, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Nancy Shukri said on Thursday (Jul 27).

The provision to monitor the services was made possible following the passing of the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Commercial Vehicles Licencing Board Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 in the House of Representatives.

“This is the first time e-hailing services are regulated ... meaning that all eyes are on us now. So far, no other country has implemented monitoring on e-hailing," she told reporters at the Parliament lobby after the House session. "However, to carry out enforcement on the services, it must first be monitored."

Nancy said that under the bill, ride-hailing drivers in Peninsular Malaysia were subject to the jurisdiction of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), while the Commercial Vehicles Licencing Board (CVLB) regulated drivers in Sabah and Sarawak.

The bills will enforce similar requirements imposed on taxi drivers to drivers of ride-hailing vehicles, which includes health checks, scheduled vehicle inspection, insurance coverage as well as the issuing of driver cards.

Nancy said the service operators were given a grace period of a year to comply with the requirements before enforcement comes into force.

She added that complaints on the ride-hailing services, whether from the operators, drivers or users, could be officially directed to SPAD and CVLB.

Earlier, when winding up debate on the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2017, Nancy said that currently, there was no need for a tribunal to be set up to handle complaints from ride-hailing service operators and taxi as proposed by several members of parliament, since the SPAD Complaints Department played a similar function.

MOVE "COMMENDABLE": GRAB



Grab on Friday commended what it described as the Malaysian government's "progressive thinking in recognising the value (it brought) to the table to improve (the nation's) overall growth, development and transformation".

"We are indeed encouraged and supportive of all the regulations which are balanced, reasonable and practical," said Grab Malaysia Country Head Sean Goh. "This provides a level playing field for all."

Goh also thanked the government for the one-year grace period given to address any issues that may come up in the implementation of the amended regulations.