Malaysia watching developments 'closely' after Gulf nations cut ties with Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday (Jun 5) said his government will closely watch developments in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia and a handful of other Gulf states cut ties with Qatar.



Najib said Malaysia is friends with many Gulf nations and would study the issues that led to severance of ties with Qatar.

According to a statement from Saudi Arabia, the decision to sever ties was due to the "gross violations committed by authorities in Qatar over the past years". The UAE accused its Gulf Arab neighbour Qatar of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability.

Egypt's foreign ministry also accused Doha of supporting "terrorism" in a statement as it announced the severing of ties.

"We will see,” said Najib. “We are close to Gulf countries. We don’t know what the issues are. We will closely watch the developments."



Malaysia has long enjoyed significant investment from Qatar. Qatar investment authority QIA is the major strategic investor in the city premier shopping mall Pavilion KL and the Qatar property arm has invested in developments in and around Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC).



UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia, as well as Saudi Airlines announced they would suspend all flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday morning.



Qatar Airways also said on its official website on Monday that it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia until 1159 GMT the same day. A spokeswoman said it was unclear if the suspension would be extended.