Malaysia wraps SEA Games 2017 with grand closing ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia marked the end of the 29th South East Asian (SEA) Games in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night (Aug 30) with a grand closing ceremony at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

The festivities kicked off with a military band performance, accompanied by a bevy of Rimau mascots playing the drums.

The #SEAGames2017 closing ceremony gets underway at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3X7D8irfVb — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 30, 2017

The spectators then joined in, waving mobile phones from the stands to illuminate the stadium.





Malaysians, young and old, are out in force to celebrate the end of hosting #SeaGames2017. pic.twitter.com/gQvFDMnUOf — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 30, 2017





The ceremony will see Malaysia extinguish the SEA Games flame and hand the flag over to Philippines, which is set to host the 30th edition of the SEA Games in 2019.

The host country wrapped the Games with a record 145 gold medals, 92 silver and 86 bronze. Thailand ended second in the overall medal haul with 72 gold, 86 silver and 88 bronze, while Singapore was fourth overall with 57 gold, 58 silver and 73 bronze.