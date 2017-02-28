Malaysian admits trying to sell North Korean battlefield radios in violation of UN sanctions

KUALA LUMPUR: The secretary-general of the veterans association for Malaysia's ruling party UMNO said on Tuesday (Feb 28) that he was part of a company that tried to sell North Korean battlefield radio equipment for about three years, before realising it was in violation of United Nations sanctions.

Mr Mustapha Yaakub had been a director at International Global System and International Golden Services, companies which were set up in 2005 with three North Koreans. He said he was introduced to them by a North Korean embassy official he believes was the second secretary.



They attempted to sell Glocom battlefield radios in Malaysia and planned to do so internationally as well before Mr Mustapha ordered the company to shut down "about three years later".

Glocom is a front company run by North Korean intelligence agents that sells battlefield radio equipment in violation of UN sanctions, reported Reuters on Monday, citing a UN draft report for the Security Council.

It is controlled by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North Korean intelligence agency tasked with overseas operations and weapons procurement, the report said, citing undisclosed information it obtained.



"There were already sanctions but I didn't know the products were under UN sanctions until after we we were advised by the police and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry," Mr Mustapha told Channel NewsAsia and Japanese media at his office. "When we knew the products were not sellable by the market because of the sanctions, we quickly decided to close the company," he explained.

"I don't know if Glocom really belongs to North Korean intelligence," he added. "We purely meant business. I accepted a partnership (offer) from North Korea as a businessman without further investigating their background."



On Tuesday, Malaysia's police chief Khalid Abu Bakar responded to the Reuters report, saying in a statement: "The RMP (Royal Malaysia Police) is constantly monitoring and taking pre-emptive measures to ensure that Malaysia is not being used to carry out activities that would be detrimental to national security.



"We have also taken all necessary actions to comply with international regulations with regards to related sanctions."