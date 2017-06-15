Malaysian air force plane missing; search and rescue mission launched

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian air force plane is missing, the Royal Malaysia Air Force said on Thursday (Jun 15).

The aircraft departed from the Kuantan air base at 11am and lost contact at 11.30am near the Pahang-Terengganu border, the air force said in a media statement.

A search and rescue mission has been launched.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a tweet that he has received the "troubling news" and hopes all are safe.

Royal Malaysian Air Force says a Hawk 108 fighter jet is feared missing around north Kuantan after losing contact at 11.30am pic.twitter.com/gWCBKJlwgL — Amy Chew (@AmyChewCNA) June 15, 2017





Advertisement

Advertisement

This story is developing. Please refresh this page for updates.