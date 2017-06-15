Malaysian air force plane missing; search and rescue mission launched

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force has reported that it has lost contact with a Hawk 108 fighter jet which is believed to have gone missing north of Kuantan near the Pahang-Terengganu border.

The RMAF said in a statement on Thursday (Jun 15) that contact was lost at 11.30am after the aircraft took off from the Kuantan airbase.

"The aircraft took off from the Kuantan airbase at 11am and we lost contact at 11.30am," it said.

The RMAF has launched a search and rescue operation.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, in a Twitter message, expressed concern over the incident and prayed for the safety of the pilots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Malaysian Air Force says a Hawk 108 fighter jet is feared missing around north Kuantan after losing contact at 11.30am pic.twitter.com/gWCBKJlwgL — Amy Chew (@AmyChewCNA) June 15, 2017





This story is developing. Please refresh this page for updates.