Malaysian anti-graft officials search Felda Global's HQ in corruption probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian anti-graft investigators began collecting documents at the headquarters of Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) on Thursday (Jun 8), in their probe into allegations of corruption and abuse of power at the world's third-largest palm oil company.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking into several officials at FGV, following the suspension of the firm's chief executive officer Zakaria Arshad, chief financial officer and two other executives earlier this week.

An MACC spokesman said the anti-graft agency was at FGV's offices in Kuala Lumpur "to collect supporting documents", following a meeting with the suspended CEO Zakaria on Wednesday, but declined to give details on what was discussed.

An FGV source, requesting anonymity, said MACC officials also want to meet chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad.

At the heart of the investigation is a deal with Dubai-based palm oil buyer Safitex, which owes an FGV unit about US$11.7 million as of 2016.



Isa has insisted that Zakaria flouted company policy, resulting in the millions of dollars of outstanding payments owed to the subsidiary. He said a show cause letter will soon be issued to Zakaria, who has been ordered to go on leave indefinitely.

"After that, he's given a week to explain before the board makes a decision," said Isa.



The chairman added that he was willing to meet the anti-corruption investigators if asked, and said FGV was continuing its own investigation into the matter.

Isa was a former chief minister of Negeri Sembilan state and a former vice-president of Malaysia's ruling party, the United Malays National Organisation.

The management crisis unfolded on Tuesday when Zakaria's letter to the chairman, stating his refusal to step down as instructed by the chairman, was leaked.



PRIME MINISTER STEPS IN

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's office stepped into the boardroom spat on Wednesday, asking former cabinet minister Idris Jala to look into the suspension of FGV's top executives.

Turmoil at FGV - whose biggest shareholder is the state-owned Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) - could hurt Najib, who government sources say is expected to call elections later this year. FGV's shareholders, many of them small landowners, form a key vote bank for Najib's ruling alliance in battleground states.

Felda "settlers", or land owners, are the majority voters in at least 54 of the 222 seats in the parliament. They own shares in FGV, which raised more than US$3 billion in one of the world's biggest listings of 2012.

The shares have dropped 70 per cent since that stock market launch, hurting settlers. They have also complained about delayed payments from Felda, which buys the palm fruit the settlers produce in their land.

FGV's shares fell 0.6 per cent on Thursday to 1.65 ringgit per share, valuing the company at 5.91 billion ringgit (US$1.39 billion). The shares have lost about 6 per cent of their value since Tuesday's suspension of the top executives.

Felda settlers have called for a quick end to the management crisis, which they fear will further jeopardise FGV share prices.

(US$1 = 4.2610 ringgit)

(Additional reporting by Melissa Goh)