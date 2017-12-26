Malaysian arrested for punching, threatening mother with parang

PARIT, Perak Tengah: Malaysian authorities arrested a 48-year-old man on Monday (Dec 25) for allegedly punching and threatening his mother with a parang.



Perak Tengah district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the suspect had travelled to his mother’s house at Kampung Gajah on Monday, to ask for RM40,000 (US$9,802) that he claimed he had used to renovate the house. He also allegedly brandished a parang and threatened to kill his mother.



Zainal added that the confrontation left the 67-year-old woman with a swollen left cheek and an injury to her tongue.



He said: “The suspect asked for money and scolded his mother even after the woman had told him that she had no money. He also asked his mother to give him the money from the paddy plot that she had rented out but the woman refused saying that she would be left with no money to eat."



The woman lodged a police report after the incident on Monday morning and the suspect was arrested on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the self-employed man had renovated the house he shared with his mother before he was chased out after he had lost his temper at her.



The suspect will be remanded for four days pending further investigation.