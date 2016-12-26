Malaysian authorities looking into clips of bus driver looking at phone while driving

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) is looking into an incident where an express bus driver was seen taking his eyes off the road repeatedly to look at his smartphone.



This comes after Facebook user Firdaus Wong Wai Hung on Monday (Dec 26) posted the clips on his page of the distracted driver he encountered on a Mayang Sari coach travelling from Kuala Lumpur's Terminal Bersepadu Selatan to Muar in Johor.

In one clip, the driver has a cigarette in one hand and looks down at the phone on his lap.

Mr Wong, who is the president of the Multiracial Reverted Muslims group, wrote: "Perhaps this is the reason why road accidents happen - smoking, reading messages and responding to messages while driving." He stressed that not all drivers do so, but some could be guilty of this.

The videos have notched up close to 8,000 shares on Facebook, coming in the wake of a Christmas eve bus accident in Muar which killed 14 people including the driver. It is believed he had been speeding before he lost control of the vehicle, plunging it into a ravine.

Mr Wong later praised the SPAD for being proactive and reaching out to him to investigate. "The videos have been shared on social media not to purposely affect someone’s rice bowl but so as to raise awareness in people such that we can work together with the authorities in keeping a lookout and to report these cases," he said.