Malaysian authorities probing report that personal data of millions of consumers up for sale

PUTRAJAYA: Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said on Friday (Oct 20) they are investigating claims that the private data of millions of Malaysians are being advertised for sale online.



The claims were made in a report published on technology portal Lowyat.net, with the headline "Personal data of millions of Malaysians up for sale, source of breach still unknown".

The report said that "someone" was selling huge databases, which included 50 million data entries from various telcos. The data was said to include customer names, billing addresses, mobile phone numbers, sim card numbers and identity card numbers, local media reported.



The Lowyat.net report added the data breach was believed to have happened between 2012 and 2015.



Screengrab of the report that was removed from Lowyat.net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lowyat article has since been taken down on MCMC's request, sparking questions about why authorities had ordered the report to be pulled.

“As a preventive measure, the MCMC had ordered the administration of Lowyat.net website to remove the article. The website administrator had removed the advertisement and the said article,” said the regulatory body in a statement on Friday.

It also urged all parties not to speculate on the matter until the authorities have completed their investigations.