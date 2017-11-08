Malaysian authorities to issue more frequent weather forecast announcements

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is planning to increase the frequency of weather forecast announcements to better prepare people for floods.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Dr Salleh Said Keruak said on Wednesday (Nov 8) the announcements would be made via the ministry’s platform as well as the mainstream media and social media, in collaboration with the Meteorological Department.

“We may have to increase the frequency of the announcements because the weather is unpredictable. In the past, we knew when the floods will occur, but now they can happen at any time," he said to reporters at a book launch at Parliament House.

Dr Salleh also said that the ministry had been asked to identify and take the appropriate measures in the case of disruption of communications in the flood-hit areas in Penang and Kedah.

However, he said, the ministry did not receive any complaints on the disruption of communications.