Malaysian billionaire Yeoh Tiong Lay dies aged 87: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian billionaire and the founder of YTL Corporation Yeoh Tiong Lay has passed away at age 87, according to local media reports on Wednesday (Oct 18).



Yeoh leaves behind his wife Yeoh Kai Yong and seven children.

He founded YTL in 1955 as a small construction company. YTL has since become Malaysia's largest conglomerate, with businesses in sectors such as utilities, cement manufacturing, hotels and property development.



The group owns PowerSeraya, Singapore's second-largest power plant, and co-owns the Eastern & Oriental Express, the luxury train that runs from Singapore to Thailand. It also owns the Ritz-Carlton in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Forbes, Yeoh has a net worth of US$2 billion making him the seventh richest person in Malaysia. All of his children are involved in the business and his eldest son, Francis Yeoh, is the managing director of YTL Corporation, said Forbes.



FAMILY "DEEPLY SADDENED" BY LOSS

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Yeoh's family members said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of the head of their family.



“We are four generations that have had the privilege of enjoying his presence for 88 years and he will be truly missed,” the statement said.

Family and friends may pay their last respects from 7pm onwards on Thursday at 2 Lorong Buloh Perindu 1, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur.

Wake services will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm while the funeral service will be on Sunday at 10am.