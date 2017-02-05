Malaysian Chinese Association backs Malaysia's application over Pedra Branca: Report

GENTING HIGHLANDS: The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) supports the Malaysian government's application for a revision of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision over Pedra Branca, Malaysian media reported.

MCA party chief Liow Tiong Lai - who is also Malaysia's transport minister - on Saturday (Feb 4) said it was Malaysians' hope to see the island returned to the country, according to The Star Online.

“New proof is coming in to show that Pulau Batu Puteh [known as Pedra Branca in Singapore] belongs to Malaysia and we want to claim back our island,” he reportedly said after a Chinese New Year open house at the Genting International Convention Centre.

Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali on Thursday filed the application with the ICJ at The Hague for a revision of the 2008 judgment which ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, while Middle Rocks was awarded to Malaysia and South Ledge belonged to the state in whose territorial waters it is located.

Three documents discovered in the United Kingdom's National Archives were cited by Malaysia as a new fact that triggered the application.

According to the ICJ's website, Malaysia contended that the documents discovered in the archives were internal correspondence of the Singapore colonial authorities in 1958, an incident report filed in 1958 by a British naval officer and an annotated map of naval operations from the 1960s.

Singapore's legal team will study these documents and respond accordingly, Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday. He added that Malaysia would have to satisfy a number of conditions before the court.