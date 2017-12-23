Malaysian detained in Pakistan for allegedly trying to smuggle firearms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police have confirmed that a Malaysian national had been detained at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi in Pakistan on Saturday (Dec 23) as he was believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms.



Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Malaysian police had been informed about the detention of the 20-year-old man from Kuching, Sarawak.



“Based on initial information, we confirm that a Malaysian male had been detained in Pakistan. The police will get in touch with the authorities in Pakistan to obtain more information on the matter,” he told Bernama.



Photographs allegedly of the man detained and the firearms seized were circulating on social media on Saturday.



Karachi-based daily The Express Tribune identified the arrested Malaysian national as Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel.

The Tribune reported that four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets were found hidden in his baggage and shoes and that the suspect had been shifted to the airport police station to be interrogated by intelligence agencies.



Advertisement

Advertisement