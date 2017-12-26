Malaysian duo fined for stealing Buddha statue

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: Two friends were fined RM7,500 (US$1,838) in default of 12 months imprisonment each by the magistrate's court on Tuesday (Dec 26) for stealing a Buddha statue.

Magistrate Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman sentenced Lim Su Quinn, 29, an executive officer at a developing firm, and his friend Lim Keng Liang, 37, an antique dealer, after they pleaded guilty to stealing the statue from the Penang Buddhist Association's Prayer Hall in Jalan Anson at 8.30 pm on Dec 11.

They allegedly took a statue called the "Sleeping Buddha" made from white marble along with wooden shelves belonging to the association.

The two were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years, or a fine, or both.

Earlier, prosecutor Atiqah Abdul Karim requested the court to mete out a deterrent sentence, as the case had caught the attention of the public.

However, lawyers R Puran, who represented Su Quinn, and Jeffrey Ooi Ping Hong, who appeared for Keng Liang urged the court to mete out a lenient sentence, as both the accused had cooperated and saved the court's time.

