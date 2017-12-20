Malaysian fisherman jailed 115 years for raping daughter

KUANTAN: A man in Malaysia was sentenced to 115 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Wednesday (Dec 20) for raping his eldest daughter.

Local news outlet New Straits Times reported that the 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to five counts of incest and rape.

The freshwater fisherman committed the offences at a raft house along the riverbank of the Pahang River between Oct 20, 2013 - when the victim was 16 years old - and Oct 3 this year.

The victim, who is now 20 years old, lodged a police report on Dec 13 when she could not stay silent any longer, reported New Straits Times.

Police arrested him the next day.

The man, who was unrepresented, was handed the sentences by two separate Sessions Courts in Kuantan.

The first judge sentenced him to 40 years in jail, while the other gave him a 75-year jail term and 24 strokes of the cane.

Both judges ordered the custodial sentences to run from the date of arrest, reported New Straits Times.