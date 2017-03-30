Malaysian government will not table bill to amend Syariah law: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak said his government will not table the controversial Hudud bill to enhance the powers of the Syariah or Islamic courts.

Instead, the government will leave it to the Speaker of Parliament to decide whether to give priority to the private member’s bill to be tabled.

Mr Najib, who is chairman of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and president of UMNO, announced this after a BN meeting at its headquarters on Wednesday (Mar 29) evening.

The Hudud bill was proposed by Abdul Hadi Awang, president of the opposition Islamic party PAS last year.

A private member’s bill rarely gets tabled in parliament unless the government throws its weight behind it.

The proposed move by the ruling party UMNO to take over Hadi's proposed bill has caused much uneasiness among its allies, especially the non-Muslim component parties.



The move could be seen as leaving Islamist party PAS out in the cold ahead of a general election widely expected in the last quarter of this year. PAS has already fallen out with the opposition coalition.