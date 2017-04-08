Malaysian Grand Prix a 'marketing exercise', end is no surprise: Driver Alex Yoong

SINGAPORE: The move to axe the Malaysian Grand Prix from the Formula One (F1) calendar had been expected as it is “mostly a marketing exercise”, said former F1 driver Alex Yoong.



Yoong, who was the first Malaysian to race in F1, told Channel NewsAsia's PrimeTime Asia that the annual fixture was meant to put the country on the world map. “It has been a 20-year marketing exercise and marketing exercises have shelf lives. So I've always felt for a few years now it was coming to its end,” said Yoong, who raced with Minardi in 2001 and 2002.

“If it doesn’t serve as a marketing exercise, what are the tangible benefits? Do you get enough money from gate receipts or do you get enough money sponsorships to justify the fee that F1 charges. The answer to that is no,” he explained.

Still, he said he was "definitely gutted" that this year's F1 race at Sepang would be the last.

MALAYSIA’S LOSS, SINGAPORE’S GAIN?

According to Deloitte’s sports business analyst James Walton, Malaysia’s decision to not continue with the F1 could give Singapore an advantage in its contract renewal talks with F1’s new owner Liberty Media to extend the Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore’s current deal to host its annual night race ends this year and with Malaysia’s decision to pull the Sepang Grand Prix, Walton noted that Singapore will now be the only Formula One race in Southeast Asia.

"I think Formula One would very much like to keep an ASEAN Grand Prix. However, they also need to turn a profit, they also need to obviously make sure that they get the right return from their point of view on the licence fee,” Walton said.

“So hopefully it has helped Singapore’s position, but it’s too early to tell with the new owners as to how aggressive they are going to be in their negotiations."

Meanwhile Yoong was confident that the Singapore Grand Prix would be extended beyond 2017.



“I would be very surprised if Singapore lost the GP because the sort of races in the city or near the city like Montreal, Melbourne, Monaco - these are the sort of races Formula One can’t afford to lose,” he said.



“The atmosphere is very good, and corporate clients would come in, sponsors, the big Fortune 500 companies – they want to go to these races so Formula One cannot afford to lose it.”