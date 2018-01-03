Malaysian man caught trying to rape 3-year-old niece

SIBU, Sarawak: A 32-year-old man in Sarawak was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 2) after he allegedly tried to rape his three-year-old niece.

The alleged rape was discovered at the family home on Monday at 8pm, when the victim's mother heard her daughter's cries from the man's room, the New Straits Times cited Sibu district police chief Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zailanni Amit.

AC Zailanni said the 30-year-old mother, who was having a chat with the victim's grandmother in another room, tried to barge into the room but it was locked.

She also banged on the door several times and demanded that the man - who is her brother - open the door, reported The Star.

"When he finally did (open the door) minutes later, the victim immediately ran out of the room crying. The man then ran out of the house," said AC Zailanni.

The victim told her mother that she was experiencing pain and traces of blood were found on her private parts.

AC Zailanni said that the suspect, a labourer, was caught at 11pm the next day and admitted to the offence, reported The Star.

The man told police that he had just showered before committing the offence and was "attracted" to the girl when he stepped out of the bathroom, said AC Zailanni.

According to The Star, the victim's family moved into the house with the suspect two years ago to take care of the elderly grandmother.