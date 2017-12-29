Malaysian man dies after quarrelling with neighbour over dog poo

PARIT BUNTAR, Kedah: A 68-year-old man died from heart failure on Friday (Dec 29) moments after he had an argument with his neighbour outside their homes at Taman Pekan Baru.

The deceased, Shee Hun Kong, was quarrelling with his 52-year-old neighbour after his dog had defecated in front of his neighbour's home.

Kerian police chief Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said that during the argument, the neighbour allegedly slapped Shee and sprayed water on him and his dog.

He added that the deceased then collapsed in front of the neighbour’s house. His body was noticed by people in the area who alerted the police at about 1.30am.

The body was sent to the Parit Buntar Hospital and the post-mortem results showed that the victim died of heart failure, Omar Bakhtiar told reporters.



He added that small cuts were also found on the victim’s head and knees, believed to be from his fall.



Police have detained the neighbour who was involved in the argument with the victim, he said, adding that the man would be in remand for four days to facilitate investigation.

Meanwhile, Shee’s wife Tan Poh Suan said her husband had heart problems and high blood pressure.

