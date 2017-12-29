Malaysian man stranded at South Korea hospital arrives home safely

KUALA LUMPUR: An octogenarian who underwent an open heart surgery at a hospital in Seoul while on vacation arrived home on Friday (Dec 29).

The story of Abdul Manaf Mohd Noh or Tok Manaf, 81, went viral on the social media when he was stranded at the hospital as his family could not foot the medical bill.

Tok Manaf was rushed to Gangnam Severance Hospital on Dec 4 while on holiday in Seoul with his family.

His son Mahfiz Abdul Manaf said his father was brought to the Serdang Hospital upon arrival for further treatment. His first surgery came up to US$86,000 and he had no medical insurance, earlier reports said.

Mahfiz said his family members collected all available financial resources from family members, relatives, personal loans and donations from members of the public to settle the bill, before his father could be discharged from the hospital.

“The cost for 24 days treatment at the hospital and all matters to bring him back home is about RM1.3 million (US$320,000),” he said on Friday.

Collection of donations from members of the public was closed on Tok Manaf's safe return.

