Malaysian minister warns stern action against culprits behind forum violence

KUALA LUMPUR: Those behind the violence during a public forum organised by the opposition on Sunday (Aug 13) in Shah Alam will face stern action, said Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.



Calling for patience while police complete their investigations on the unrest that broke out during the ‘Nothing to Hide 2.0’ forum, the minister said he was "saddened by the incident", according to the Star.

The event descended into chaos after some participants began throwing shoes and chairs and set off flares during the gathering which was also attended by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamed.



Mahathir, who had been taking questions from the audience when the violence erupted, was escorted from the building and was unhurt, organiser Syed Saddiq said. At least two people were injured, he added.

According to the New Straits Times, three teenagers have been held by police after they were apprehended by members of the public.

"As a country that practices democracy, such an incident should not have happened," Dr Ahmad Zahid told reporters after launching the 37th World Congress of International Association for Hydro-Engineers and Research on Monday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Separately, in a blogpost on the incident, Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak said the politics of gangsterism was not a culture practised in the country.

He said the commotion should not have happened because it was unhealthy for the country’s politics.

“We must take a lesson from this incident. Firstly, the security aspect must be given importance when organising any programme.

“Secondly, the programme must be organised according to the conditions stipulated by law. Thirdly, abide by the advice of the security personnel. Fourthly, it must be remembered that the politics of gangsterism is not our political culture,” he said.