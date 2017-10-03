Malaysian MP calls for tighter gun control locally after Las Vegas shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas where at least 59 people were killed, Malaysian MP N. Surendran has called for Malaysian authorities to tighten gun control measures locally.



Surendran, who is an MP from Malaysia's opposition People's Justice Party (PKR), told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Oct 3) that more can be done to prevent guns from being sneaked in through borders.

"Just increasing (the) penalty is not enough to deter crime as far as firearms is concerned. There must be better policing and enforcement to prevent firearms from being smuggled and falling into the wrong hands," he said.

"Just because what happened in the US has not happened here, it does not mean it (will) not," Surendran added.

Malaysia has one of the strictest gun control laws in the world - the possession of firearms without a license can see offenders being put behind bars for 14 years, and receive 6 strokes of the cane.

Meanwhile, discharging a firearm for crimes such as extortion, robbery, resisting arrest and house-breaking is punishable by death.

Surendran, who is also a criminal lawyer, has also called for the Government to not issue any licenses for individuals to carry guns as the risk is too high.

Currently, MPs in Malaysia are entitled to a license to carry a gun.

"I dont think politicians ought to carry firearms," said Surendran. "You could lose it, (or) you could use it in a wrong way ... it's always risky for a private person to be carrying one."

In July last year, a man in his car was shot dead at a traffic light junction in a Kuala Lumpur suburb while three people were killed in a shooting on a Penang expressway in December 2016.