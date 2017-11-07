Malaysian PM Najib visits flood-hit Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in Penang on Tuesday (Nov 7) to inspect areas, and meet with evacuees, affected by floods which hit the state over the weekend.

Najib, who was accompanied by his wife Rosmah Mansor and Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, was met by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng at an air force base in Butterworth.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the floods - and updates on the current situation in Penang - by state secretary Farizan Darus.



Najib was also briefed by Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department director Sabri Abdul Mulukon on the causes of the floods and the short term remedy undertaken by the state.

Later in the day, Najib met with affected residents during a visit to an evacuation centre in Tasek Gelugor and handed out a local snack called apong.

Penang was the worst hit state as torrential rains brought floods to northern Malaysia on Nov 5, with Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis also affected.



Advertisement

Advertisement

At least seven people died during the Penang floods, which also caused destruction to roads and property.