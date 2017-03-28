Malaysian PM tells France not ready to decide on buying Rafale jets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday that he discussed the possible purchase of Dassault Aviation SA's Rafale fighter jets with French President Francois Hollande but remained undecided.

"We're not ready yet to make a decision, but we take note of its success in other countries...," Najib said at a joint press conference hosted by both leaders during Hollande's visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)