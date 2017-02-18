Malaysian police arrest 4th suspect over Kim Jong Nam's death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested a fourth suspect on Friday night (Feb 17) in its probe into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the police's press release, the 47-year-old North Korean had an i-Kad - a document typically issued to foreign workers - with the name Ri Jong Chol when he was arrested late on Friday.



Malaysian news outlet The Star had reported that the suspect was arrested after police raided a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Lama. He was reported to be one of the four men wanted by police over the suspected assassination.

This latest development came after the arrests of three other suspects: A woman holding a Vietnamese passport identified as Doan Thi Huong, an Indonesian woman Siti Aisyah, and her boyfriend Malaysian Muhammad Farid Jalaluddin.



Read: TIMELINE OF ALLEGED ASSASSINATION OF KIM JONG NAM

Representatives from the North Korean embassy were seen at the Sepang district police headquarters on Saturday afternoon. It's believed they were trying to gain access to North Korean suspect who was arrested on Friday night.

It is unclear who the North Korean officials met at the police station but as of Saturday evening, Indonesian officials have yet to be granted access to the Indonesian suspect arrested earlier this week.