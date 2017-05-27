Malaysian police arrest 6 for suspected links to Islamic State

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested six men for suspected links to Islamic State (IS) across several states between May 23 to 26, according to police press release issued on Saturday (May 27).



Among those arrested was a cow herder in Kelantan, Muhammad Muzafa Arieff Junaidi, who surrendered after police issued a notice asking the public for information as they believed he had fled to southern Thailand after being involved in smuggling firearms for use by the militant group in Malaysia.

Police also arrested a pair of brothers - a religious teacher in Perak and an online businessman in Kedah - for supporting IS activities and movements in Syria and who are related to Muhammad Fudhail Omar.



Authorities believe Muhd Fudhail instructed a lone wolf attack to be carried out in Sabah last August, and that he will take over the leadership role of Muhammad Wanndy Mohammad Jedi, a Malaysian who was killed while fighting with IS in Syria.

Also arrested was a retired soldier in Kedah, who is accused of being responsible for channelling about RM20,000 to IS in Syria via multiple transactions. One of his sons had joined the militant group. Rounding off the six arrested was a quality control officer in Selangor and an unemployed man in Kedah, police said.

The latest arrests came after six IS suspects were arrested earlier in May, all of whom are Malaysian citizens.