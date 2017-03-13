Malaysian police arrest 7 Islamic State suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian counter-terrorism police arrested seven Islamic State (IS) suspects comprising two Malaysians and five Filipinos in a sting operation conducted between Mar 8 and 12 in Sabah and Selangor states, according Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar.



Two of the suspects are women.



In the first arrest, two Filipino suspects, aged 27 and 18, are believed to have been collecting funds for two Malaysian IS members, Mahmud Ahmad and Mohamad Joraimee Awang Raimee, who were based in southern Philippines since 2014, according to Khalid in a press release.

Two other Filipino suspects, a man and one woman, were allegedly involved in smuggling Indonesian IS members into southern Philippines via Sabah state.



One female Malaysian suspect, an immigration officer, was also accused of smuggling IS militants, from Indonesia and Malaysia, into southern Philippines via Sabah.



Another Filipino suspect, who worked as a car mechanic in Sandakan, Sabah, was arrested for planning to go to Syria to join IS.



The last Malaysian suspect was deported back to Malaysia after he was arrested by Turkish authorities on Jan 16 for trying to enter Syria to join IS.