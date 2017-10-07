Malaysian police arrest 8 suspected militants, including foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight suspected militants, including those with alleged links to Abu Sayyaf and Islamic State, have been arrested in anti-terror raids, Malaysian police revealed on Saturday (Oct 7).



The arrests were made in the states of Sabah, Selangor and Perak, between Sep 27 and Oct 6.

In the first series of arrests in Sabah, two Malaysians, two Filipinos and one Filipino with Malaysian permanent residency are accused of helping Abu Sayyaf members infiltrate Malaysia through the Sabah.

The raid is a follow-up to the arrests of Abu Sayyaf sympathisers on Sep 14, when seven Filipinos were arrested, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamed Fuzi Harun.

8 arrested for suspected terror links including an Albanian lecture & an ex-detainee believed to have been recruiting prisoners. pic.twitter.com/DjwxQoWKhR — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 7, 2017

In a separate raid on Oct 1, an Albanian man was arrested in Selangor for allegedly communicating with Islamic State (IS) militants overseas. The 35-year-old is a guest lecturer at a local public university, added Malaysia's top cop in a statement.

As for the remaining two suspects, they were previously arrested for terror links in 2013.

One of them, a 53-year-old man, had allegedly tried to recruit inmates from Tapah prison in Perak for an unnamed terror group.

A former Internal Security Act detainee, he had also planned to launch attacks at places of worship belonging to Muslims, Christians and Hindus.

His aim was to incite religious conflict, said the Inspector-General of Police, adding that the suspect also allegedly withheld information about a Tandzim Al-Qaeda Malaysia (TAQM) militant, who is on the run.

The last suspect is a 37-year-old who is believed to have recruited two Malaysians to join TAQM.

Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people over the past few years for suspected links to militant groups.

The country has been on high alert since suicide bombers and gunmen linked to Islamic State launched multiple attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighbouring Indonesia, in January 2016.

A grenade attack on a bar on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, in June last year wounded eight people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, the first such attacks on Malaysian soil.



