Malaysian police arrests 4th suspect over Kim Jong Nam's death: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have reportedly arrested a fourth suspect on Friday night (Feb 17) in its probe into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to The Star, the 47-year-old man was holding a North Korean passport when he was arrested late on Friday. He was reported to be one of the four men wanted by police over the suspected assassination.



The Malaysian news outlet also said that the suspect was arrested after police raided a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Lama.



This latest development came after the arrests of three other suspects: A woman holding a Vietnamese passport identified as Doan Thi Huong, an Indonesian woman Siti Aisyah, and her boyfriend Malaysian Muhammad Farid Jalaluddin.

