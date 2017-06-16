Malaysian police chief to retire in September

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's inspector-general of police Khalid Abu Bakar is set to retire in September after more than four decades with the police force, he told reporters on Friday (Jun 16).



"Yes, I am going on mandatory retirement in September. I will turn 60," he said.

IGP Khalid spent over four years as the country's top cop - a position that saw him oversee criminal investigations for Malaysia Airlines flights MH370 and MH17, state fund 1MDB and Kim Jong Nam's murder.

Mr Khalid, a law graduate, joined the police force in 1976. He assumed the post of inspector-general of police on May 17, 2013.

There was speculation the IGP's tenure could be extended by up to two years since Malaysian elections are due by mid-2018. However, the police chief has indicated he is ready to leave the position by his birthday on September 5, 2017.



Advertisement