Malaysian police investigating group that climbed 'Ipoh' signboard

IPOH: Police are investigating after a group of individuals climbed the 'Ipoh' signboard at Jalan Kuala Kangsar. Photos of the incident have made the rounds on social media.



Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Sum Chang Keong said police had received a report from the Ipoh City Council (MBI) early on Sunday morning (Jan 1) at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters.

He said the investigation would be carried out under Section 336 of the Penal Code for committing an act which could endanger their personal safety as well as that of others and if found guilty, the offenders could be jailed for not more than three months, or fined RM500 (US$111), or both.



"In this regard, police ask the media or the public with information on the group concerned to come forward and assist in the investigation," he said at a media conference.



Pictures and videos of the prank climb - which garnered the attention of netizens four days ago on Instagram and Youtube - showed a group of teenage boys and girls climbing the 20m-high signboard. The youths were also shown lying in hammocks tied to the poles of the signboard's frame.

IPOH CITY COUNCIL DID NOT RECEIVE APPLICATION TO CLIMB SIGNBOARD: MAYOR

MBI did not receive any application to climb the Ipoh signboard in Jalan Kuala Kangsar from any party, said Ipoh Mayor Zamri Man.

He said claims by a group of teenagers that MBI had approved their application to climb the iconic signage were untrue.

"I've checked, no approval was granted by any department heads including MBI. Even if there was such an application, we would not allow it," he told reporters during the New Year's Eve celebration and ceremony to launch Visit Perak Year 2017 on Saturday.

Zamri said the council had never given permission to the public to enter the area near the signage or climb it, except to contractors.

"Even for contractors who perform maintenance work, we make sure they adhere to security protocols by wearing safety belts, in addition to using a crane," he said.

He said the teenagers' actions of lying in the hammocks attached to the poles of the signage could be categorised as vandalism.

"The signage's poles could give way and hit road users because it is not a structure erected to take up additional load such as the weight of individuals," he said.

On whether the council would confront the group of teenagers involved, Zamri said there was a possibility.