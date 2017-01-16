Malaysian police nab 6 suspected bomb-makers

KOTA BHARU: Malaysian police detained six men for alleged involvement in bomb-making during separate raids in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, on Sunday (Jan 15). The suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were picked up at their homes in a series of raids which began at about 4am.



Kelantan police chief Ab Rahman Ismail said the police found several items, including wires and batteries believed to be components to make bombs.

"We do not rule out the possibility the suspects were linked to the Daesh (Islamic State) militant group," he told reporters at the state police contingent headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Ab Rahman said the police were in the midst of tracking down a man in connection with the assault on Ketereh MP Annuar Musa's driver on Jan 13.



In the midnight incident, the victim had gone alone to the man's house at Cabang Tiga Haji Musa in Bukit Marak here to claim a payment before an argument broke out between them.



At that juncture, the man attacked the driver with a machete. The victim sustained slash wounds on the right hand and leg.