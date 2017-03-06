Malaysian police probing alleged video of pastor Raymond Koh's 'abduction'

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police are investigating the authenticity of a video purportedly showing the "abduction" of pastor Raymond Koh, who has been missing since Feb 13.

The video shows a silver car, supposedly carrying Mr Koh, being surrounded by three black SUVs after turning off a highway in Petaling Jaya, forcing it to stop.

Several men in black emerge from the SUVs, some of them armed, and a struggle seemingly ensues. Seconds later, all the vehicles were driven away. The incident was over in less than a minute, according to captions in the video which also described the alleged abduction as "well-planned and professionally executed".

When asked by the Malay Mail Online on Sunday (Mar 5) if the alleged CCTV footage is genuine, Senior Assistant Commander Fadzil Ahmat - the head of the Selangor police's task force investigating this case - would only say it was "under investigation".

The report also quoted Mr Fadzil saying that it was not yet known who had produced or circulated the two-minute video, which has caused a stir online.

According to the Malay Mail, Mr Koh's son Jonathan had said earlier on Sunday that the family was unfamiliar with the video. "It could be a combination of CCTV footage variously procured. We do not know who produced this," he said. Mr Koh's family has offered an RM100,000 (US$22,500) reward for information on his whereabouts.

"WHERE IS PASTOR RAYMOND KOH?"

Mr Koh made the news in 2011 when his non-governmental organisation, Harapan Komuniti, was accused of proselytising Muslims by Selangor's Islamic Religious Department (Jais). It conducted a raid on his event at the Damansara Utama Methodist Church but the accusation proved to be false.

Local reports said Harapan Komuniti, which provides aid to single mothers, drug addicts and HIV patients among others, has received at least one death threat following the incident. According to The Star, Mr Koh even received a bullet sent to his home.

On Sunday, candelight vigils were held around Malaysia, as people stood in solidarity with the missing pastor.



Hundreds turned up at one vigil in Shah Alam, with some holding posters bearing the words "#BebaskanRaymond" ("#LetRaymondGo") and "Mana Pastor Raymond?" ("Where's Pastor Raymond?").