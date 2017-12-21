Malaysian police rescue 17-year-old abducted rape victim

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Police rescued a 17-year-old girl who was abducted, raped and locked up in a store by six men from a home in Kuala Sungai Yan, Kedah early on Thursday morning (Dec 21).

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department head Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid said a raid was carried out by the Serious Crimes Branch team following a tip-off.

Six suspects, aged between 20 and 50, were nabbed during the raid.

“The victim was rescued after being locked up in a store at the house for a week and based on an interview with the teenager, she was raped repeatedly by the main suspect," said Mior Farid.

He added that the main suspect has 33 criminal records, and is wanted by police for robbery, wrongful confinement, drugs, possession of dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation.



The police also seized items believed to be stolen, including Proton Perdana and BMW cars, two superbikes, various types of helmets, mobile phones, televisions, monitors and loudspeakers, he said.

