Malaysian police say foiled attack on Arab royalty ahead of Saudi King visit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday (Mar 7) said the seven militants arrested late last month were planning an attack on "Arab royalties" visiting its capital Kuala Lumpur.

The arrests were made just days before Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Malaysia on Feb 26.

"They were planning to attack Arab royalties during their visit to Kuala Lumpur. We got them in the nick of time," Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.

On Sunday, Malaysia said it had arrested one Malaysian and six foreigners - one Indonesian, four Yemenis and one East Asian - between Feb 21 and 26 for suspected links to militant groups including Islamic State.

