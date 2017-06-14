Malaysian police taking 'all necessary steps' to prevent terror attacks in Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities are taking “all necessary steps” to prevent terror attacks during the month of Ramadan, a time militants believe they will receive more blessings, Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said on Wednesday (Jun 14).

"I do not wish to say what the preparations are, because we don't want to cause unnecessary alarm, but I assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to prevent any calamities or any untoward incident," he said during a news conference when asked about measures taken.

"(The counter-terrorism unit) - they are working all around the clock," he added.



Last week, the Malay Mail reported about 40,000 officers would be on standby nationwide to maintain security during the festive period. They include 8,000 officers from the traffic department to monitor road safety.



Malaysia has only seen one attack linked to Islamic State in the country, according to police. The grenade blast at a bar in the state of Selangor last year injured eight people.

Between 2013 and 2016, Malaysia has arrested more than 250 people suspected of terror links, according to the Home Ministry.

"We are always on high alert as far as terrorism is concerned," the police chief told Channel NewsAsia on Saturday.